Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

VUG stock opened at $250.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.24.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

