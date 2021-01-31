Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) Announces February 4th IPO

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) is planning to raise $322 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 15,000,000 shares at $20.00-$23.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $3.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We were founded on the belief that engineered cells will be one of the most important transformations in medicine over the next several decades. The burden of diseases that can be addressed at their root cause through engineered cells is significant. We view engineered cells as having the potential to be as therapeutically disruptive as biologics to clinical practice. Our long-term aspirations are to be able to control or modify any gene in the body, to replace any cell that is damaged or missing, and to markedly improve access to cellular and gene-based medicines. We have brought together an experienced group of scientists, engineers, and company builders and combined them with the necessary technologies to move this vision forward. We are developing in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms to revolutionize treatment across a broad array of therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders, among others. While our current product candidates are all in preclinical development, our goal is to file multiple investigational new drug applications (INDs) both in 2022 and 2023. “.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has employees. The company is located at 188 East Blaine Street, Suite 400 Seattle, Washington 98102 and can be reached via phone at (206) 701-7914.

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.