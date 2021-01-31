Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sanderson Farms has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $136.19 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

