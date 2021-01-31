Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €7.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHA. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.78 ($7.97).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.65 ($12.52) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €15.47 ($18.19). The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.18 and a 200 day moving average of €8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.