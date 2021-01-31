Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €48.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.54 ($52.40).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

Shares of SHL stock opened at €46.28 ($54.45) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €42.94 and a 200-day moving average of €40.12.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.