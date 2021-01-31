Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$147.20.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$129.52 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.70. The company has a market cap of C$92.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,218,683.80. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at C$8,804,573.32. Insiders sold 1,111,280 shares of company stock worth $159,943,371 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

