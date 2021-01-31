Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s (SAP) Sector Perform Market Weight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of SAP opened at C$33.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.57. The stock has a market cap of C$13.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9343225 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.89%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

