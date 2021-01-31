Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $425.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.99.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

