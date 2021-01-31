Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLB. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

SLB stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after purchasing an additional 814,389 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

