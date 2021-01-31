Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

