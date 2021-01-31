Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lowered by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $35.74 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

