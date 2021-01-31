Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

