Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $98.25.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

