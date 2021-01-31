S&CO Inc. Raises Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CET. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.3% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 9.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 24.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,477 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 5,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $984,102.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,908 shares of company stock worth $373,458. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $34.32.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

