S&CO Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.67. The company had a trading volume of 328,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,017. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $276.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

