S&CO Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $6.30 on Friday, reaching $318.12. The company had a trading volume of 807,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.55. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

