S&CO Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $11.39 on Friday, hitting $182.35. 2,750,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,316. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $222.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

