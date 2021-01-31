S&CO Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S&CO Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $198,508,000 after acquiring an additional 506,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

