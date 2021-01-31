S&CO Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $13.22 on Friday, reaching $509.70. 2,586,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

