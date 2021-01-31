Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.60.

STNG stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 291,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

