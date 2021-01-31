Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s previous close.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.