Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) Shares Gap Down to $92.50

Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.50, but opened at $89.00. Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 201,304 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41.

In other Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) news, insider Peter G. Hetherington sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £2,280,000 ($2,978,834.60).

Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) Company Profile (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

