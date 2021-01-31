SCRIV NETWORK Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $16,284.83 and $36.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.