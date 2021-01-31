SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 616,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYX stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $81.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.