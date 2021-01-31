Seascape Capital Management Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,778.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

