Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 437,700 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Second Sight Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

