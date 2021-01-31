Secret (SCRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003497 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $79.62 million and $1.37 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00312444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00028914 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.67 or 0.01593809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.