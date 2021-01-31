Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. 62,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,357. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Sega Sammy has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $582.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.