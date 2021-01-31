Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 66,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.99. Select Sands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 97.96%.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

