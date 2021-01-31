Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

