Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE ST traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $54.50. 1,057,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,684. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,813. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 488,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

