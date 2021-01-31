Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $78.69.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.