Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of MCRB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

