ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.48.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $543.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

