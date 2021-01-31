Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seven Bank stock remained flat at $$20.55 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Seven Bank has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers personal loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

