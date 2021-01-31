SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SGS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of SGS stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.