SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SGSOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

SGS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. SGS has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

