Shivom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00911800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.16 or 0.04342852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031081 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

