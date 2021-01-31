Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Drops By 47.5%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 40.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 322,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 96.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 212,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,581. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

