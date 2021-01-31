Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Increases By 89.6%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. Adyen has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

