Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rises By 333.3%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the December 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ALSMY opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALSMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

