Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Declines By 75.0%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ACMLF stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Ascom has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ascom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

