Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Drops By 51.1%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Shares of BKTI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 7,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.30.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.