Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Grows By 331.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BDJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 729,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.