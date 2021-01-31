Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Increases By 90.0%

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BBF stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

