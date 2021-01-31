Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Drops By 42.3%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Braveheart Resources stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Braveheart Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.