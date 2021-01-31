Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Declines By 35.9%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 15,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of BLDR opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $108,038,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 901,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,957.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 559,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 541,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

