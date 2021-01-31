Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Expands By 66.7%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Canterbury Park accounts for approximately 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPHC stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Canterbury Park has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

