Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Increases By 311.0%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a growth of 311.0% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHEK stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.