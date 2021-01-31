Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Increases By 413.6%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 413.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of STK opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.